Russian Investigators Identify US Defense Officials, Contractors Linked to Ukraine Biolabs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Russian investigators managed to identify a scope of persons involved in the development of biological weapons in Ukraine, including representatives of the US defense ministry and companies, with an amount of funding surpassing $224 million, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, said on Tuesday.

"The analysis of obtained documents facilitated a precise identification of individuals related to the military biological activity in Ukraine, including the representatives of the US defense ministry and contractor companies," Bastrykin told RT in an interview.

He also said that Moscow launched a criminal case into the matter.

The amount of the US funding for biological projects surpassed $224 million, the official added. The US consistently conducted work on modernization and re-equipment of some 30 scientific institutions related to the Ukrainian health and agriculture ministry, as well as several sanitary and epidemiological facilities of the Ukrainian defense ministry.

"The results of the research were relocated to the Kiev-controlled territories before the start of the special military operation," Bastrykin added.

Earlier in April, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said that Russian intelligence officers found three Ukrainian drones equipped with sprayers of chemical substances in the Kherson region, adding that in January 2022, Ukraine purchased more than 50 similar devices that can be used to apply biological formulations and toxic chemicals.

In March, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed that the US had spent more than $200 million on the operation of biological laboratories in Ukraine, which Moscow believes participated in the American military biological program. According to the Russian military, the investment fund of Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, was participating in financing the program.