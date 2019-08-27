Russian Investigators Identify War Criminals Behind Novgorod WWII Genocide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russia's Investigative Committee has identified war criminals suspected of having killed civilians in what is now Novgorod region during World War II as well as German officers who gave them orders, a senior official at the regional investigative department told Sputnik.

The committee opened a genocide probe in May into mass executions that took place in the western Russian villages of Zhestyanaya Gorka and Chernoye in 1941-1943 after remains of at least 500 people were unearthed.

"We know the surnames of the people who carried out mass shootings and of those who were shot .

.. But there is such thing as confidentiality of information. It's too early to name the Names, although we do in fact know them," Sergei Kilesso, the head of the felony department, said in an interview.

He said every killing was meticulously documented, formally codified and authorized by a Nazi officer. Russian investigators are trying to find and restore all folders so that they can be used as evidence in the criminal proceedings against the perpetrators, Kilesso added.