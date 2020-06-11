Russian Investigators Initiate Criminal Case Against Norilsk Mayor After Diesel Fuel Spill

The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case on negligence charges against Norilsk Mayor Rinat Akhmetchin over the recent fuel spill at a thermal power plant, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Thursday

"A criminal probe has been opened into negligence of Rinat Akhmetchin, the head of Krasnoyarsk Krai's Norilsk, which consisted in his failure to implement his duties amid the emergency situation, caused by the spill of at least 21,263 cubic meters of oil products from a reservoir in Norilsk," Petrenko said.

The Investigative Committee accuses the official of failing to implement proper measures to address the incident despite being aware of the scope of the spill.

"He has not organized coordination of activities of the Norilsk administration's department for civil defense and emergency situation, and local officials; he has not established control and monitoring over the environmental changes; he has failed to predict the development of the emergency situation and its consequences," Petrenko added.