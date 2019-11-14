Russian Investigators Interrogate Students, Employees of Shooting-Hit Far Eastern College

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Employees of the Russian Investigative Committee have started interrogating students and staff of the college in the Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk, where a deadly shooting took place earlier on Thursday, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said.

A 19-year old student opened fire inside the college of construction and utilities in the early hours of Thursday. The attack left one person killed, while three other young men were injured. The gunman took his own life. A criminal case has been already opened over the incident, presumably caused by a personal conflict.

"Investigators continue conducting Primary investigative activities, aimed at establishing all the circumstances behind the incident.

Necessary expert assessments have been commissioned, and interrogation of college students and employees is underway," Petrenko said.

She specified that the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, had sent experienced criminal experts from the central office to Blagoveshchensk.

"Alexander Bastrykin has also ordered checking the way the security system is arranged in this educational institution, assessing the activities of all the college officials and establishing the reasons and the conditions that have urged the student to commit this crime," Petrenko added.

The central department of the Russian Investigative Committee will take control over the probe, the spokeswoman stressed.