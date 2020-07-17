Russian Investigators Launch Case Against Kalmyk Prison Chief Over Aid to Terrorist Cell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Criminal proceedings were instituted against chief of a prison in Russia's southern region of Kalmykia, where a terrorist cell had been discovered, and his former deputy, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Friday.

"Two criminal cases were launched against Pavel Bataev, the head of Federal Public Institution Prison No. 2 of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service [FSIN] for the Republic of Kalmykia, suspected of committing a crime 'aiding the leadership of a terrorist group,' and his former deputy Artur Tsamaev, who is charged with 'aiding the leadership of a terrorist group,' and 'receiving large-scale bribes,'" she said.

According to investigators, in mid-2013, Dagestan native Shakhban Khasanov created the terrorist group in the prison. After being released in early 2015, Khasanov declared himself Amir, and on March 31, 2015, he was eliminated.

From mid-2013 to December 16, 2019, the terrorist group included more than 100 convicts.

'Prison chief Bataev and his former deputy Tsamaev aided the leaders of this terrorist community ” they brought mobile phones, tablets, banned extremist literature, audio and video materials, symbols of terrorist organizations, other prohibited items and substances, to the prison. Also, they informed the group's members in advance about searches being planned by FSIN officers," Petrenko added.

Bataev was detained, and investigators want him to be arrested. Tsamaev is in custody in a criminal case brought against him on other episodes of criminal activity. They will be both charged soon, Petrenko said.

Investigators establish the role and specific actions of the suspects, verify their involvement in other crimes not related to the criminal case under investigation, and also establish other participants in the crime, she said.