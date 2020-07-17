UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigators Launch Case Against Kalmyk Prison Chief Over Aid To Terrorist Cell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Russian Investigators Launch Case Against Kalmyk Prison Chief Over Aid to Terrorist Cell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Criminal proceedings were instituted against chief of a prison in Russia's southern region of Kalmykia, where a terrorist cell had been discovered, and his former deputy, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Friday.

"Two criminal cases were launched against Pavel Bataev, the head of Federal Public Institution Prison No. 2 of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service [FSIN] for the Republic of Kalmykia, suspected of committing a crime 'aiding the leadership of a terrorist group,' and his former deputy Artur Tsamaev, who is charged with 'aiding the leadership of a terrorist group,' and 'receiving large-scale bribes,'" she said.

According to investigators, in mid-2013, Dagestan native Shakhban Khasanov created the terrorist group in the prison. After being released in early 2015, Khasanov declared himself Amir, and on March 31, 2015, he was eliminated.

From mid-2013 to December 16, 2019, the terrorist group included more than 100 convicts.

'Prison chief Bataev and his former deputy Tsamaev aided the leaders of this terrorist community ” they brought mobile phones, tablets, banned extremist literature, audio and video materials, symbols of terrorist organizations, other prohibited items and substances, to the prison. Also, they informed the group's members in advance about searches being planned by FSIN officers," Petrenko added.

Bataev was detained, and investigators want him to be arrested. Tsamaev is in custody in a criminal case brought against him on other episodes of criminal activity. They will be both charged soon, Petrenko said.

Investigators establish the role and specific actions of the suspects, verify their involvement in other crimes not related to the criminal case under investigation, and also establish other participants in the crime, she said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Mobile March December Criminals 2015 2019 From

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

26 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.