UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigators Launch Case Against Late Father Of Khachaturian Sisters - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russian Investigators Launch Case Against Late Father of Khachaturian Sisters - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Russian investigative committee has opened posthumous criminal case against late Mikhail Khachaturian, who was killed by his daughters in 2018, one of the lawyers told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to them, the case is about sexual and other violence perpetrated by Khachaturian against his daughters.

"They have opened a criminal case against Khachaturian under Item 3 of Article 132 of the Russian Criminal Code, Violent Actions of Sexual Character, [Article] 133, Compulsion to Perform Sexual Actions, and [Article] 117, Torture," the lawyer said.

There is no official confirmation of this information so far.

In July 2018, the three sisters, Krestina, 19, Angelina, 18, and Maria, 17, killed their father in his sleep in their apartment in Moscow. The high-profile case has provoked intense public scrutiny and discussion in Russia. The sisters have been charged with premeditated murder, while the defense claims that they acted in self-defense, as their father had physically and psychologically abused them, which has been confirmed by investigators.

In late 2020, Mikhail Khachaturian's relatives proposed to open a criminal case against the deceased in order to refute accusations of sexual and physical violence against the sisters.

Related Topics

Murder Moscow Russia Lawyers July Criminals 2018 2020

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,087 new COVID-19 cases, 1,677 reco ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala o ..

46 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Counts on Russia to Bridge Gap in Agricul ..

46 minutes ago

Responsibility of lawmakers to work for strengthen ..

46 minutes ago

UAE’s economy shows remarkable ability to overco ..

1 hour ago

Russia Invited Zimbabwean Defense Minister to Mili ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.