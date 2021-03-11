Russian Investigators Launch Case Against Late Father of Khachaturian Sisters - Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Russian investigative committee has opened posthumous criminal case against late Mikhail Khachaturian, who was killed by his daughters in 2018, one of the lawyers told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to them, the case is about sexual and other violence perpetrated by Khachaturian against his daughters.

"They have opened a criminal case against Khachaturian under Item 3 of Article 132 of the Russian Criminal Code, Violent Actions of Sexual Character, [Article] 133, Compulsion to Perform Sexual Actions, and [Article] 117, Torture," the lawyer said.

There is no official confirmation of this information so far.

In July 2018, the three sisters, Krestina, 19, Angelina, 18, and Maria, 17, killed their father in his sleep in their apartment in Moscow. The high-profile case has provoked intense public scrutiny and discussion in Russia. The sisters have been charged with premeditated murder, while the defense claims that they acted in self-defense, as their father had physically and psychologically abused them, which has been confirmed by investigators.

In late 2020, Mikhail Khachaturian's relatives proposed to open a criminal case against the deceased in order to refute accusations of sexual and physical violence against the sisters.