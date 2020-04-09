Russian Investigators Launch Case on WWII Killing of Over 30,000 Rostov Region Residents

The Russian investigative Committee said Thursday it had launched a criminal case on the World War II killing of over 30,000 residents of the Rostov region by the Schutzstaffel (SS) members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Russian investigative Committee said Thursday it had launched a criminal case on the World War II killing of over 30,000 residents of the Rostov region by the Schutzstaffel (SS) members.

Russian investigators launched a case based on archived materials.

The killings of civilians were carried out in 1942-1943.