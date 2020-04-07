Russian Investigators Launch Case Over Fake News That COVID-19 Was Created in Vector Lab

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case after a statement alleging that the new coronavirus was created in the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector in Novosibirsk was shared on Twitter, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case after a statement alleging that the new coronavirus was created in the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector in Novosibirsk was shared on Twitter, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Tuesday.

"A criminal case has been launched over the fact of spreading false information about coronavirus infection under the article 'knowingly spreading false information,'" Petrenko told reporters.

One of the users said in a video on Twitter that COVID-19 was developed in the Vector center.

The investigators are working on the identification of the person who shared the video.