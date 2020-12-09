UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 09:32 PM

Russian Investigators Launch Criminal Cases on St. Petersburg Bars Defying Covid Measures

Russian investigators on Wednesday launched two criminal cases about bars in St. Petersburg "failing to provide safe service."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russian investigators on Wednesday launched two criminal cases about bars in St. Petersburg "failing to provide safe service."

A day earlier, checks were carried out in the center of Russia's second city, which, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, is precariously close to crossing the red line on the coronavirus.

The city authorities have announced several measures that aim to make St. Petersburg less attractive to tourists during winter holidays and ensure that residents stay at home more. All restaurants, bars and cafes will be closed from December 30 and January 3.

Their work hours will be shortened in the run-up to and during the ten-day winter holidays.

A number of bars have already said they would not comply with the restrictions. Their addresses may be found on the so-called Resistance Map. Peskov has remarked that any such resistance was aimed more at bar visitors who would risk their health than city authorities.

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov ordered the city government to come up with measures to support small business by the end of the week.

