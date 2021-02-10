MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) A criminal probe was launched into a Moscow-based fund-raising center of Jehovah's Witnesses, which Russia designated as an extremist organization three years ago, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.

In April 2017, Jehovah's Witnesses was banned in Russia over extremism and incitement of religious hatred.

"A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under parts 1 and 2 of Article 282.2 of the Russian Criminal Code [organization of activities of an extremist organization]. The criminal case was launched on the grounds of materials about the organization of activities of the 'Jehovah's Witnesses Management Center,' recognized an extremist organization by the Russian Supreme Court, in Moscow," the committee said in a press release on its website.

According to investigators, the organization's affiliates were informed about the designation but continued to run a covert center in Moscow's north for fund-raising purposes since September 2017. Searches are underway at homes of the center's 16 affiliates, the committee said.

"At the moment, several organizers and members of the movement were identified and detained. They will be taken to the Investigative Committee for further investigative procedures," the press release read.

The center was based in a private apartment, where disciples gathered to study the literature and other propaganda materials of Jehovah's Witnesses, according to the press release. Organizers also held meetings and collected money online.