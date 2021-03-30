UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Launch Probe Against Moscow Suburb Resident Opening Fire On Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russian Investigators Launch Probe Against Moscow Suburb Resident Opening Fire on Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe against a 61-year-old man who opened fire on security officers in the Moscow Region earlier on Tuesday, Olga Vradiy, a senior aide to the chief of the committee's regional department, told Sputnik.

"Investigative agencies of the Russian Investigative Committee's main directorate for the Moscow Region have opened a criminal probe into encroachment on the life on law enforcement agencies officers (Article 317 of the Russian Federation's criminal code)," Vradiy said.

According to preliminary information of the Russian Investigative Committee, staffers of the Russian Federal Security Service and the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs arrived at the offender's private house in the Moscow suburbs, to check if the 61-year-old possessed weapons illegally. He did not let them come in and opened fire.

"According to preliminary information, no one was injured. The man is currently alone in the house. The senior citizen has barricaded himself in the house," Vradiy went on to say.

