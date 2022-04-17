UrduPoint.com

Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into Demolition Of Marshal Zhukov Monument In Kharkiv

Published April 17, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) The Russian Investigative Committee announced on Sunday launching criminal proceedings over the demolition of the monument to Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov, a legendary military commander during World War II, in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

A group of Ukrainian nationalist militants tore down the monument earlier on Sunday, the committee said.

"The Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has initiated a criminal case over the demolition of the monument to Marshal G.

K. Zhukov on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 354.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (insult to the memory of the defenders of the homeland committed by a group of people in collusion)," the committee said in a statement.

In 2015, the Ukrainian parliament approved a set of laws as part of the new government's "decommunization" policy. It banned the use of Soviet symbols and gave a green light to the demolition of monuments commemorating Communist figures and renaming streets and settlements named after them.

