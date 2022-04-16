Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into Fake News About Bucha Provocation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over misinformation about the country's armed forces, connected to reports of alleged civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, according to the committee's official journal.

Earlier in the month, Western and Ukrainian media launched a smear information campaign accusing Russian troops of mass civilian killings in Bucha, a town near Kiev left by the Russian military after Istanbul talks. Russian envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia called the evidence presented a forgery and contended that radical Ukrainian forces have been habitually committing abuses against civilians and POWs in territories not controlled by Russia.

"The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case based on Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (public dissemination of deliberately false information about the actions of the Russian armed forces)," the publication reported.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. Russia said that the aim of its operation is to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine" and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. A week later, Russia introduced a law imposing a prison term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally fake news about the military.