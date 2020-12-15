UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Open Case After 11 Die In Fire In Retirement Home In Bashkortostan

Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Russian Investigators Open Case After 11 Die in Fire in Retirement Home in Bashkortostan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case after 11 people died in a fire in a retirement home in Bashkortostan, the Volga Federal District.

Earlier, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said 11 people had been killed by a fire in a building registered as a house of mercy in the village of Ishbuldino.

"A criminal case has been initiated over a crime under Part 3 of Article 109 [of the Russian Criminal Code] (infliction of death by negligence on two or more persons), into the death of 11 people during a fire," the Investigative Committee said.

At least four people have reportedly escaped unharmed.

More Stories From World

