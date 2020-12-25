Russian Investigators Open Criminal Case Against Opposition Figure Sobol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against opposition politician Lyubov Sobol over her violation of inviolability of dwelling, a spokeswoman for the committee's Moscow department said on Friday.

"A criminal probe was opened ... into violation of inviolability of dwelling, committed with use of violence, as the security of residence of a senior woman living in Moscow's east was breached," spokeswoman Yulia Ivanova told reporters.

According to the investigators, Sobol and some other individuals made several attempts to get into the apartment of the woman on December 21.

They were illegally dressed in the uniform of staffers of Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor.

After two attempts failed, Sobol got into the house after she managed to convince a deliveryman that she was an "abandoned wife with a little kid." When the woman opened the door, Sobol pushed her and rushed into the apartment. She left it only after filming all the rooms on her phone.

"Investigators are currently interrogating people who accompanied Sobol, and witnesses," Ivanova added.