Russian Investigators Open Criminal Case Against Nornickel Over Waste Disposal Into River

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:16 PM

The Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday that one more criminal case was launched against Nornickel, following the diesel fuel spill scandal, this one is related to waste waters disposal into a river in Norilsk suburbs in the period between 2017-2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday that one more criminal case was launched against Nornickel, following the diesel fuel spill scandal, this one is related to waste waters disposal into a river in Norilsk suburbs in the period between 2017-2019.

Unidentified employees of the company are accused of committing a crime described in Article 246 of the Russian Criminal Code (Environmental Offense).

According to the Investigative Committee, unidentified employees of a Nornickel's subsidiary and Mekhanobr Inzhiniring company, which deals with mineral resources processing, committed multiple violations in the period between June 2017 and July 2019, during the construction of a waste disposal site.

As a result of these violations, waste waters were disposed into Tolumakh river.

The Russian Investigative Committee estimated the damage inflicted to the environment at over 154 million rubles ($2.2 million).

