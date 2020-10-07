Russian Investigators Open Criminal Case Into Kamchatka Pollution Incident

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case over the pollution incident off the coast of the far-eastern Kamchatka peninsula after traces of industrial oil were found in the water samples from the affected area, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case over the pollution incident off the coast of the far-eastern Kamchatka peninsula after traces of industrial oil were found in the water samples from the affected area, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Wednesday.

In mid-September, the Kamchatka authorities sounded alarm about suspected water pollution after local surfers reported signs of poisoning upon contact with water in the affected area. Additionally, footage of numerous dead marine animals were circulated on the internet. A Federal inquiry was launched into the matter.

"A criminal case is underway on [two] articles of the Russian Criminal Code over the water pollution incident in the Avachinsky Bay of Kamchatka Territory and the death of marine animals," Petrenko told journalists.

The named articles of the Criminal Code address a breach of rules of use of environmentally hazardous substances and waste and pollution of the marine environment.

"Initial studies of the samples of coastal water indicate the presence of a pollutant similar in consistency to industrial oil or other substance, containing oil-containing components. The investigation probes all possible sources of water pollution, including from the territories of landfills adjacent to the water area of Avachinsky Bay and the coastal strip of the Khalaktyrsky beach of Kamchatka Territory, where the burials of pesticides are located," the spokeswoman added.