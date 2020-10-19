Russian Investigators Open Criminal Probe Into Oil Spill in Nenets Autonomous Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A criminal case has been opened over the recent oil products spill in Russia's Nenets Autonomous Region, the Investigative Committee said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) A criminal case has been opened over the recent oil products spill in Russia's Nenets Autonomous Region, the Investigative Committee said on Monday.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, a pipeline rupture and subsequent oil products spill were discovered on October 17, during process operations at a decommissioned section of the Yuzhnaya Shapka-Kharyaga Terminal oil pipeline. The area of the spill on the soil totaled 25 square meters, and a iridescent film was detected in the Kolva river. Effort was launched to contain and eliminate the leak. The volume of spilled oil and oil products amounts to at least 0.

9 cubic meters, according to the Investigative Committee.

"As there are grounds to believe that there was a violation of the environmental protection regulations during exploitation of industrial facilities by persons responsible for the observation of these rules ... a criminal probe was opened into crime ... 'violation of rules of environmental protection regulations during works'," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Investigators are now trying to establish all the circumstances of the incident, the site will soon be inspected.