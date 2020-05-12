(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday it was launching a criminal probe into the deadly fire in St. Petersburg's St. George City Hospital, where coronavirus patients are receiving treatment.

At least five people were killed in the hospital's intensive care unit.

As many as 150 patients and staffers were evacuated. Emergency services believe that the blaze was caused by a short-circuit failure.

"A criminal probe was opened into an offense under article 'infliction of death to two and more people by negligence' ... The number of killed and injured people is being ascertained," the Russian Investigative Committee's department for St. Petersburg said in a statement.