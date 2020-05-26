UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Open Criminal Probe Into Flight Rules Breach After Mi-8 Catastrophe

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday it was launching a criminal probe into violation of rules of flights or preparations for flights after the catastrophe involving the Mi-8 military helicopter.

Earlier in the day, the Mi-8 military helicopter made a hard landing in the Chukotka Autonomous Area in Russia's Far East, when it was conducting a training flight.

Four people were killed, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"A criminal investigation has been opened for an offense ... 'violation of rules of flights or preparations for them', after the catastrophe with the Mi-8 helicopter," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Experts are currently studying the site of the incident, and expropriating pre-flight documentation and fuel samples, the committee added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

