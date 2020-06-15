Russian Investigators Open Defamation Case Against Navalny Over Veteran Insult

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a case against opposition figure Alexei Navalny over his comment that has been deemed insulting a World War II veteran, the committee's Moscow office said on Monday.

Investigators accuse Navalny of violating the law for posting a strong-worded comment to RT broadcaster's video showing a World War II veteran, Ignat Artemenko who was expressing his support for proposed changes to the Russian constitution.

"The criminal case was opened against A. A. Navalny. He is suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 128.1 of Russia's Criminal Code (defamation)," the committee said in a statement.