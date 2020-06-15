UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigators Open Defamation Case Against Navalny Over Veteran Insult

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

Russian Investigators Open Defamation Case Against Navalny Over Veteran Insult

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a case against opposition figure Alexei Navalny over his comment that has been deemed insulting a World War II veteran, the committee's Moscow office said on Monday.

Investigators accuse Navalny of violating the law for posting a strong-worded comment to RT broadcaster's video showing a World War II veteran, Ignat Artemenko who was expressing his support for proposed changes to the Russian constitution.

"The criminal case was opened against A. A. Navalny. He is suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 128.1 of Russia's Criminal Code (defamation)," the committee said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Criminals World War Opposition

Recent Stories

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

5 seconds ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

7 minutes ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

12 minutes ago

PM emphasizes public’ role to curb coronavirus b ..

28 minutes ago

RTA employs AI in taxis to curb spread of COVID-19

46 minutes ago

Supreme Council of National Defence College holds ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.