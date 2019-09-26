UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigators Open Nazism Rehabilitation Criminal Case Against Latvian Politician

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:40 AM

Russian Investigators Open Nazism Rehabilitation Criminal Case Against Latvian Politician

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a Nazism rehabilitation criminal case against Latvian politician Visvaldis Latsis, a veteran of the Latvian Legion of the German Waffen-SS, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a Nazism rehabilitation criminal case against Latvian politician Visvaldis Latsis, a veteran of the Latvian Legion of the German Waffen-SS, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Thursday.

Latsis reissued in 2017 in Riga his book "The Latvian Legion in the light of the truth," in which he expressed his support for punitive operations of military personnel on the territories of the Belarussian Soviet Socialist Republic and Russia's Pskov, Leningrad and Novgorod regions that were occupied during World War II.

"Therefore, the author justifies military crimes against civilians committed by police battalions of the Latvian Legion of the SS," Petrenko said.

The Investigative Committee believes that Latsis has aimed at making the society believe that the personnel of the Latvian Legion was not involved in committing crimes established by the verdict of the International Military Tribunal.

Related Topics

Police Russia German Riga Pskov Criminals 2017 World War

Recent Stories

Ericsson makes $1.2 bn provision to settle US corr ..

12 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Denies Inviting US to Join Normandy Form ..

12 minutes ago

Science fiction movie "The Wandering Earth" to be ..

12 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Hopes Sino-Russian Relati ..

22 minutes ago

Haripur police bust four members mobile phone snat ..

22 minutes ago

Govt considers all available options to restore 37 ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.