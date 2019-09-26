Russian Investigators Open Nazism Rehabilitation Criminal Case Against Latvian Politician

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a Nazism rehabilitation criminal case against Latvian politician Visvaldis Latsis, a veteran of the Latvian Legion of the German Waffen-SS, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Thursday

Latsis reissued in 2017 in Riga his book "The Latvian Legion in the light of the truth," in which he expressed his support for punitive operations of military personnel on the territories of the Belarussian Soviet Socialist Republic and Russia's Pskov, Leningrad and Novgorod regions that were occupied during World War II.

"Therefore, the author justifies military crimes against civilians committed by police battalions of the Latvian Legion of the SS," Petrenko said.

The Investigative Committee believes that Latsis has aimed at making the society believe that the personnel of the Latvian Legion was not involved in committing crimes established by the verdict of the International Military Tribunal.