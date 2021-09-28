UrduPoint.com

Russian Investigators Open Probe Against Navalny, Allies Over Extremist Activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal probe against jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny, and his allies Leonid Volkov, Ivan Zhdanov, Lyubov Sobol and others, over their engagement in the activities of an extremist community.

Navalny, Volkov and Zhdanov are accused of creating and managing an extremist community, while Sobol and several other supporters of the opposition activist are accused of participating in it.

"Illegal activities of the extremist community were aimed at discrediting state authorities and their policies, destabilizing the situation in regions, inspiring a 'protest mood' among the population and forming a public opinion about the need for a violent change of power, and organizing and staging protests escalating into riots," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

