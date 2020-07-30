MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Moscow investigators have launched a probe against a woman with dual Russian and Israeli citizenship who allegedly voted three times on amendments to the Russian constitution, the country's Investigative Committee said on Thursday.

"She obtained one of the ballots at a polling station at the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv, and the second at the Russian Consulate General in [the Israeli city of] Haifa," the authority said in a statement, adding that the woman also voted online.

The criminal case has been opened under the article on the illegal receipt of a bulletin for an all-Russian vote. The location of Ilyinskaya is currently being established.