UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Grave Of Civilian Victims Of WWII

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 09:29 PM

Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Grave of Civilian Victims of WWII

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over a recently discovered burial site with bodies of civilians killed during World War II in Leningrad region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over a recently discovered burial site with bodies of civilians killed during World War II in Leningrad region.

According to the investigators, bodies of at least four people were found in a village in the northwest of Russia.

One of the victims was a child.

Forensics have shown that the remains belong to people killed during the war, the investigators said.

Archives suggest that the place where the remains were discovered was the site of a mass shooting of civilians during the advance of the Nazi forces upon St. Petersburg (called Leningrad at the time) in 1941.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg SITE Criminals World War

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative Wahat Al ..

15 minutes ago

&#039;Seeds of the Union&#039; to be screened by l ..

15 minutes ago

7th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communitie ..

30 minutes ago

French MPs announce 'rewrite' of controversial pol ..

58 seconds ago

Pompeo to Discuss Transatlantic Security at NATO M ..

59 seconds ago

Dubai Chamber webinar focuses on business potentia ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.