Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Grave of Civilian Victims of WWII

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over a recently discovered burial site with bodies of civilians killed during World War II in Leningrad region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over a recently discovered burial site with bodies of civilians killed during World War II in Leningrad region.

According to the investigators, bodies of at least four people were found in a village in the northwest of Russia.

One of the victims was a child.

Forensics have shown that the remains belong to people killed during the war, the investigators said.

Archives suggest that the place where the remains were discovered was the site of a mass shooting of civilians during the advance of the Nazi forces upon St. Petersburg (called Leningrad at the time) in 1941.