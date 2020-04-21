Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Pirates' Attack on Ship With Russians in Nigeria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday it was opening a criminal probe into pirates' attack on a vessel with Russians on board in Nigeria.

"A criminal case has been opened on piracy and kidnapping of people from the Ambika ship located in the [Niger] river estuary in the Federal Republic of Nigeria," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

On January 2, unidentified pirates attacked the crew of the Ambika vessel in the Niger River delta off Nigeria's coast. Three crew members were captured, but they managed to run away and get in contact with Nigerian armed forces.

The Russian Investigative Committee is currently making effort to identify those responsible for the crime.