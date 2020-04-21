UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Pirates' Attack On Ship With Russians In Nigeria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:02 PM

Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Pirates' Attack on Ship With Russians in Nigeria

The Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday it was opening a criminal probe into pirates' attack on a vessel with Russians on board in Nigeria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday it was opening a criminal probe into pirates' attack on a vessel with Russians on board in Nigeria.

"A criminal case has been opened on piracy and kidnapping of people from the Ambika ship located in the [Niger] river estuary in the Federal Republic of Nigeria," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

On January 2, unidentified pirates attacked the crew of the Ambika vessel in the Niger River delta off Nigeria's coast. Three crew members were captured, but they managed to run away and get in contact with Nigerian armed forces.

The Russian Investigative Committee is currently making effort to identify those responsible for the crime.

Related Topics

Attack Kidnapping Russia Niger Nigeria January Criminals From

Recent Stories

Chairman NAB nods over start of inquiry into wheat ..

8 minutes ago

Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s death anniversary is ..

19 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Believes Permanent ..

31 minutes ago

Syria Demines More Than 5 Acres of Land Over Past ..

40 minutes ago

‘Person who will help govt identify hoarders wil ..

48 minutes ago

UK Cyber Security Agency Launches Initiatives Agai ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.