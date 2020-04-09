UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Open Second Criminal Case Over Fire At Retirement Home In Moscow

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

Russian investigators have initiated the second criminal case on rendering of services that do not meet safety standards following the deadly fire at a private retirement home in Moscow, senior aide to the head of the Moscow department of the Investigative Committee said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russian investigators have initiated the second criminal case on rendering of services that do not meet safety standards following the deadly fire at a private retirement home in Moscow, senior aide to the head of the Moscow department of the Investigative Committee said on Thursday.

The fire, which hit the retirement home in western Moscow late on Wednesday, left four people killed and 16 others injured. The Russian Investigative Committee said earlier in the day that new cases could be opened, apart from the initiated criminal probe into negligent homicide.

"One more criminal case has been opened, over a crime described in Article 238 of the Russian Criminal Code � rendering of services that do not meet safety standards, which has resulted in the death of two or more people," Yulia Ivanova told reporters.

Investigators have established that the retirement home staffers have failed to ensure due conditions and to receive all the authorization documents needed for providing services to elderly citizens. They have also failed to receive permits from supervisory authorities for proper exploitation of the building.

The Investigative Committee has expressed the belief that the fire was most likely caused by electric wiring and heating boiler failure.

