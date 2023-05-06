(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Russian investigators have initiated more than 2,900 criminal cases since 2014 on the crimes committed by the Kiev regime in Donbas, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, told Sputnik.

"During this time (since 2014), 2,912 criminal cases have been initiated against 716 persons, including representatives of the military and political leadership of Ukraine, members of radical nationalist associations, as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies," Bastrykin said.

Bastrykin added that, within the framework of the general criminal case on the use of prohibited means and methods of war by the Ukrainian side, 1,284 criminal cases have been combined.

"These are shellings of civilian infrastructure using Tochka-U tactical missile systems, various multiple launch rocket systems, heavy offensive weapons of indiscriminate action, which resulted in the death of the civilian population of Donbas, the destruction of residential buildings and life support facilities," Bastrykin told Sputnik.