Russian Investigators Opens Case on Involvement of Minors in Crimes on Social Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the involvement of minors in illegal actions on the basis of appeals circulated on social networks, the committee's spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters.

"Based on the results of the verification of numerous appeals from various associations of parents of Russian schoolchildren to the Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee, published in the media, a criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime ... 'involvement of minors in the commission of unlawful acts, knowingly posing a danger to the life of minors, through information and telecommunication networks,'" she said.

In the context of a difficult epidemiological situation and current restrictions, holding mass events involving a large number of people creates a real threat of disease for them, the spokeswoman added.

"Despite this, [Russian opposition figure Alexey] Navalny's supporters are posting publications on the internet, social networks TikTok, VKontakte, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, in which they urge minors to participate in unauthorized rallies in Moscow and other Russian cities on January 23," Petrenko added.

The Russian Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor General's Office have repeatedly warned about the responsibility of both the organizers and participants in the unauthorized actions planned in Moscow and other cities on January 23, which are regarded as provocations, a threat to public order and will be "immediately suppressed."