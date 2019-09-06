UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Pledge To Check All Possible Motives Of Attack On CEC Chief House

Russian investigators will check all the possible motives behind the attack on Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova, including the possible link to her professional activities, Svetlana Petrenko, the spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian investigators will check all the possible motives behind the attack on Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova, including the possible link to her professional activities, Svetlana Petrenko, the spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee, said on Friday.

An unidentified person got into Pamfilova's house in Moscow region and hit her several times with a stun baton in the early hours of Friday. Criminal investigation has been launched. The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, has suggested to transfer the case to the central office of the committee.

"As part of the preliminary investigation, all necessary measures will be taken as soon as possible to establish the circumstances behind the attack and the persons involved.

Operational forces of the Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service will be attracted. Investigators will thoroughly check and explore every possible version behind the crime, including the possible link of the attack to [Pamfilova's] professional activities. The motive and purpose will be established," Petrenko said.

The Investigative Committee will provide a comprehensive legal assessment of all the actions of individuals involved in the attack, Petrenko added.

Meanwhile, Russia will hold on September 8 municipal and regional parliamentary elections.

