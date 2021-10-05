MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday it had prepared all materials to reqest the extradition of businessman Telman Ismailov, who is ccharged with a number of crimes, from Montenegro.

"The Russian Investigative Committee, on the basis of the information received on the detention of the accused Telman Ismailov in Montenegro, has sent all necessary materials to prepare a request for his extradition and further criminal prosecution of this person on the territory of our state. The Russian investigation put Ismailov on the international wanted list back in 2017 in connection with the establishment of his involvement in the murder of two entrepreneurs," the committee told Sputnik.