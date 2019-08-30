Russian Investigators Press Final Espionage Charges Against Paul Whelan - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Russian investigators charged Paul Whelan with espionage in final version, his lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Investigators have pressed charges against Wheelan in final version, next week familiarization with the case files will begin," Zherebenkov said, stressing that his client denies any wrongdoing on his part.

According to the lawyer, the pace of familiarization will depend on a translator.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, was arrested in Russia in December 2018 on charges of espionage. If convicted, he may face from 10 to 20 years in prison.

A former US marine, Whelan has denied the charges and insisted he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding. Court papers have revealed that he had frequented Russia since 2007.