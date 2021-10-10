Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee opened a preliminary probe into the death of a 37-year-old actor on stage of the Bolshoi Theater after he was crushed by a falling piece of decor on Saturday.

"The Investigative Committee's Tver inter-district investigative department of the central administrative district in Moscow has opened a preliminary investigation," Yulia Ivanova, a senior committee official, said.

The theater administration confirmed that an actor was killed during a change of scenic decor. They said the deceased was an extra. The show was stopped immediately.