UrduPoint.com

Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee opened a preliminary probe into the death of a 37-year-old actor on stage of the Bolshoi Theater after he was crushed by a falling piece of decor on Saturday.

"The Investigative Committee's Tver inter-district investigative department of the central administrative district in Moscow has opened a preliminary investigation," Yulia Ivanova, a senior committee official, said.

The theater administration confirmed that an actor was killed during a change of scenic decor. They said the deceased was an extra. The show was stopped immediately.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Tver

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority ..

Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority enriches its digital infrastru ..

19 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

2 minutes ago
 Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Legislativ ..

Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Legislative Polls

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly Deputy speaker distributes ratio ..

National Assembly Deputy speaker distributes rations among deserving families in ..

2 minutes ago
 Fawad grieved over demise of former AJK PM, Presid ..

Fawad grieved over demise of former AJK PM, President Sardar Sikandar

11 minutes ago
 Cabrera-Bello takes Spanish Open lead as Rahm falt ..

Cabrera-Bello takes Spanish Open lead as Rahm falters

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.