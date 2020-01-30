UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Request Arrest For Ex-Policemen Playing Role In Golunov Case - Court

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:13 PM

The Russian Investigative Committee requests arrest for the five former police officers engaged in the detention of journalist Ivan Golunov, as they face criminal charges on three counts, Moscow's Basmanny district court told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee requests arrest for the five former police officers engaged in the detention of journalist Ivan Golunov, as they face criminal charges on three counts, Moscow's Basmanny district court told Sputnik on Thursday.

After the ex-law enforcers were interrogated over the case on Wednesday, the Investigative Committee said they would face criminal charges for planting drugs on the journalist, working for the Medusa news outlet and mainly dealing with corruption-related stories.

"The Bassmany court has received requests from pre-trial investigation bodies to place Konovalov, Sergaliev, Lyahovets, Feofanov and Umetbaev in custody as a preventive measure," Irina Morozova, the press secretary of the court, said.

According to the court, they are accused of exceeding official powers, faking up evidence and illegally trafficking drugs.

Golunov was detained in Moscow in summer with drugs in his backpack. He insisted that the drugs had been planted on him. Amid a public backlash, charges were dropped soon over lack of evidence.

