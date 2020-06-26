UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Say Ankara Hinders Probe Into Russians' Deaths In Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:34 PM

Russian Investigators Say Ankara Hinders Probe Into Russians' Deaths in Turkey

A spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee accused Turkey on Friday of hindering the probe into the death of several Russians, including children, in Turkey in summer 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee accused Turkey on Friday of hindering the probe into the death of several Russians, including children, in Turkey in summer 2019.

Russian investigators have already questioned witnesses and experts, studied documents and performed multiple expert examinations, spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"Requests for legal assistance have been sent for obtaining evidence on the territory of the Republic of Turkey, on the basis of existing international agreements, however, the Turkish side has not provided the data and materials that investigators need for making legal and reasonable rulings in the criminal cases," Petrenko said.

The Russian Investigative Committee will continue its effort to establish the reasons behind Russians' deaths and to bring those guilty to account, the spokeswoman added.

