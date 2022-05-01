Russian Investigators Say Civilian Ships Flooded in Mariupol

MARIUPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Military investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee have found evidence of mining and the flooding of civilian ships in the port of Mariupol and the nearby coastline, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The investigators conducted an inspection of the water area and the territory of the Mariupol seaport. During the inspection, it was revealed that the territory had been minded and civilian ships were flooded.

One civilian ship that had been flooded was found off the coast of Mariupol, according to a Sputnik correspondent.