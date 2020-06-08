UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Say Criminal Case Against Ex-Mejlis Head Dzhemilev Directed To Court

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 01:29 PM

Russian Investigators Say Criminal Case Against Ex-Mejlis Head Dzhemilev Directed to Court

The criminal case against Ukrainian lawmaker Mustafa Dzhemilev, former head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People extremist organization (banned in Russia), has been referred to a court in Crimea, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The criminal case against Ukrainian lawmaker Mustafa Dzhemilev, former head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People extremist organization (banned in Russia), has been referred to a court in Crimea, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.

"The investigation into the criminal case against Ukrainian national Mustafa Dzhemilev, former chairman of the Mejlis extremist organization, has been completed ... Investigators have gathered sufficient probative evidence, this is why the conclusion to indict has been affirmed and the criminal case has been directed to court for further consideration on the merits," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The Russian Investigative Committee accuses Dzhemilev of violating three articles of the country's criminal code: negligent keeping of firearms, illicit possession of munition and illegal crossing of Russian border.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, ex-Mejlis chairman kept a rifle in a safety locker in his house in Bakhchysarai, a Crimean town, and in 2013 his son killed a person using this rifle.

Russian investigators also say Dzhemilev illegally crossed the border between Crimea and Ukraine in 2014.

