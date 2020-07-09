Russian Investigators Say Looking Into Regional Governor for Links to Crimes in Far East

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee is looking into Sergey Furgal, the governor of Khabarovsk Territory, for links to serious crimes committed in the Russian Far East, the committee's spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Thursday.

According to the investigators, the governor has been detained as part of the investigation into an organized criminal group involved in serious offenses against businesspeople in Khabarovsk Territory and Amur region in 2004-2005. Furgal is suspected of organizing attempted murders and murders of entrepreneurs.

"With the help of the staff of the Interior Ministry, Sergey Furgal is being investigated for links to other serious crimes committed in Khabarovsk territory, Primorsky Krai and Amur region," Petrenko said.