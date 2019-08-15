UrduPoint.com
Thu 15th August 2019 | 10:50 AM

Russian Investigators Say Open Criminal Probe Into A321 Hard Landing in Moscow Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Thursday that it had launched a criminal probe into violation of air traffic safety rules and aircraft operation after the accident involving an Airbus A321 plane that happened earlier in the day.

The plane, traveling from Moscow to Simferopol, made an emergency landing in the Moscow region as its engine caught fire. According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, there were 226 passengers and seven crew members on board.

The accident did not leave any fatalities, while several people were injured.

"Investigative bodies of the Moscow interregional transport prosecutor's office of the Investigative Committee have launched a criminal proceeding for offenses under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of the rules for traffic safety and operation of the air transport) after the hard landing of the passenger aircraft traveling from Moscow to Simferopol," the Investigative Committee said.

