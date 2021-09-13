Russian Investigators Say Piloting Error, Equipment Failure Key Leads in L-410 Accident

The Russian Investigative Committee believes that the L-410 plane accident in the Irkutsk region was most likely caused by a piloting error or equipment failure, committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Monday

"Investigators consider a piloting error during landing maneuvering, or equipment failure as Primary leads. The criminal investigation continues," Petrenko said.

The plane, flying from Irkutsk to the village of Kazachinskoye, made an emergency landing in the taiga forest on Sunday. According to the emergencies ministry, four people died and 12 others were injured.