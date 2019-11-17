UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Say Probing 12 Criminal Cases Over Vostochny Cosmodrome Embezzlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) The Russian Investigative Committee is currently investigating 12 criminal cases in connection with misappropriation of funds during the construction of the Vostochny space center in Russia's Far East, the committee's spokeswoman said on Sunday, after President Vladimir Putin raised the issue at a recent cabinet meeting.

On Monday, Putin said that, despite dozens of criminal cases related to the embezzlement during the cosmodrome's construction, the problem had not been properly addressed. According to the president, "hundreds of millions" get stolen.

"Currently, the Investigative Committee continues probing 12 criminal embezzlement cases with regard to the Vostochny cosmodrome, including the case against the ex-director of the main military construction directorate No.

6, Yury Volkodav. As part of the investigation, all necessary measures are being taken to compensate for the damage incurred by the state," Svetlana Petrenko said.

A total of 42 criminal cases related to the embezzlement, fraud and misconduct have been referred to the court. Fifty-eight people have already been sentenced to up to 11.5 years in prison, according to the spokeswoman.

