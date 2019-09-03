Russian Investigators Say Ukraine Serviceman Involved in Attack on OSCE Staffers in Donbas

The Investigative Committee of Russia has established a Ukrainian serviceman's involvement in an artillery shelling against staffers of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and a freelance photojournalist for Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The Investigative Committee of Russia has established a Ukrainian serviceman's involvement in an artillery shelling against staffers of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and a freelance photojournalist for Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

A representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the ceasefire coordination center said on September 1 that observers from the OSCE monitoring mission and DPR representatives at the center came under fire on that day, during the recording of violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian security forces in Kominternove in southern DPR.

Aleksandr Gayuk, Rossiya Segodnya's freelance photojournalist, said that he had come under fire as well.

"Investigators have established the involvement of Aleksey Gnatov, the commander of the 36th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Naval Infantry, in an artillery shelling against a group of civilians on September 1. Persons who are not involved in the armed conflict came under fire, including OSCE staffers and a freelance photojournalist for Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, as they were present in Kominternove," Petrenko said.