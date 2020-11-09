Russian Investigators Start Genocide Probe Over Millerovo Town Occupation During WWII

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee announced on Monday launching a criminal probe into genocide over the Nazi occupation of the Rostov region's town of Millerovo in the years of World War II.

It was earlier reported that the Russian Investigative Committee started a check after detecting a mass grave in Millerovo, where remains of hundreds of civilians killed from 1941-1943 could be located.

"Following the pre-investigation check, a criminal case was launched over ... genocide or actions aimed at full or partial elimination of a national group through murdering members of that group," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Investigators, criminal experts and volunteers have found remains of at least 266 people, including women and children, with gunshot wounds signs, in Millerovo, according to the statement.