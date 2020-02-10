UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:58 PM

Russian Investigators Start Probe Over Safety Rules Violation After Phuket Boats Collision

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over violation of sea traffic safety rules after the speedboats collision in Thailand, which has resulted in fatalities and casualties for Russians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over violation of sea traffic safety rules after the speedboats collision in Thailand, which has resulted in fatalities and casualties for Russians.

As two speedboats collided off the coast of Phuket, over 20 Russian tourists were injured and two Russian children, aged six and 12, were killed.

"After the tourist speedboats collision, a criminal proceeding for offenses under Part 3 of Article 263 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of the rules for traffic safety and operation of the sea transport) has been opened.

The investigators have launched all the necessary events for establishing the circumstances and the reasons behind the incident," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Investigative Committee is cooperating with the Russian Foreign Ministry. The head of the committee, Alexander Bastrykin, has tasked the body's central office with controlling the probe.

