Russian Investigators to Combine All Cases on Nazi Crimes Against Civilians - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The Russian Investigative Committee has decided to combine several cases on the persecution of the Soviet civilians during World War II into one big genocide case, the committee chief, Alexander Bastrykin, told Sputnik.

Bastrykin listed several cases that investigators are looking into: a massacre in the village of Zhestyanaya Gorka, where at least 2,600 people were killed; the killing of 214 residents of Yeisk orphanage; killings of camp prisoners in the village of Moglino, killings of civilians in Rostov.

"Considering the extent of the persecution and the evidence that it aimed to annihilate Soviet civilians, the Investigative Committee decide to launch one criminal case on the genocide of the Soviet people by fascists during World War II. All the aforementioned criminal cases are combined with this one," Bastrykin said.