Russian Investigators To Get Materials Related To Mass Death Of Animals In Kamchatka

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Russian Investigators to Get Materials Related to Mass Death of Animals in Kamchatka

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, has requested that the committee's central department be provided with the materials related to the probe into the mass death of sea animals on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, the Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Monday.

"Under the order of the Russian Investigative Committee's chairman, Alexander Bastrykin, materials related to regional investigators' pre-investigation probe into the mass death of sea animals in the Pacific Ocean have been referred to investigators of the committee's central office, for the most complete and objective establishment of the circumstances," Petrenko said.

Bastrykin has pointed to the need for a thorough probe into the incident, the spokeswoman added. According to Petrenko, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee has demanded an urgent legal assessment of the actions of all the possibly involved individuals.

More Stories From World

