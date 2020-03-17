Russian Investigators to Look Into Latvian Legion Veterans Involvement in WWII Crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee will study the biographical data of the veterans of the Latvian Legion ” a formation of the Nazi Party's Waffen-SS ” and will check whether they were involved in crimes against Soviet civilians during World War II, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, has told Sputnik.

A report with Names of 96 veterans of the Latvian Legion, living in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, Australia, Argentina and Latvia, was presented on Monday at a round table at the Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency. The report was compiled by Russia's Historical Memory Foundation and the Foundation for Support to Jewish Culture, Traditions, education and Science.

"The list of the Latvian Legion veterans, included in the report, contains quite extensive biographical data, which enables search ... And the Russian Investigative Committee will certainly study this list in detail," Petrenko said.

According to the spokeswoman, the committee is already checking the involvement of some of the persons, enlisted in the report, in crimes against humanity, as part of the criminal cases on genocide during World War II and the Nazism rehabilitation criminal case against Latvian politician Visvaldis Latsis, a veteran of the Latvian Legion.

"We are currently conducting checks of over 50 persons who may be involved in Nazi crimes, including legionaries of the Latvian Legion," Petrenko said.

She recalled that some of the people mentioned in the report had already been held criminally liable by military tribunals in the period between 1940s and 1950s.

"This means that, according to the non bis in idem principle, a repeated criminal probe is excluded if there is no evidence proving their involvement in the later established crimes," Petrenko explained.

During the Great Patriotic War ” as the Eastern Front of World War II is often called in Russia ” Latvian Legion units committed a range of crimes against humanity in the Soviet Union, including the killing of civilians in the villages of Zhestyanaya Gorka and Chernoye. Last May, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on genocide committed there from 1941-1943.