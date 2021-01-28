A criminal case was launched against Leonid Volkov, a close ally of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, for calls on teenagers to participate in unauthorized rallies, which were held across Russia on Saturday, the spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) A criminal case was launched against Leonid Volkov, a close ally of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, for calls on teenagers to participate in unauthorized rallies, which were held across Russia on Saturday, the spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said Thursday.

"The videos were found where the head of the regional 'offices of Alexey Navalny,' Leonid Volkov was calling on minors to take part in unauthorized rallies," Petrenko said.