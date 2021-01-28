UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators To Probe Navalny's Ally Over Calls On Minors To Join Illegal Rallies

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) A criminal case was launched against Leonid Volkov, a close ally of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, for calls on teenagers to participate in unauthorized rallies, which were held across Russia on Saturday, the spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said Thursday.

