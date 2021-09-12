Russian Investigators to Study Reasons Behind Detention of Russian Citizen in Prague

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) The head of the Russian Investigative Committee will look into reasons and legal grounds for the detention of a Russian citizen in the airport of Prague, the committee said Sunday.

The Czech police confirmed earlier in the day that a Russian national was detained at the Prague airport on the arrest warrant issued by Ukraine.

"The chair of the Russian Investigative Committee [Alexander Bastrykin] ordered a study of reasons for the detention of a Russian citizen in the Czech Republic," the committee said in a statement.

Bastrykin ordered the study of reasons and legal grounds for the detention in light of "unacceptability of abusing international legal accountability mechanisms for political motives," the statement said.