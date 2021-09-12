UrduPoint.com

Russian Investigators To Study Reasons Behind Detention Of Russian Citizen In Prague

Sun 12th September 2021 | 08:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) The head of the Russian Investigative Committee will look into reasons and legal grounds for the detention of a Russian citizen in the airport of Prague, the committee said Sunday.

The Czech police confirmed earlier in the day that a Russian national was detained at the Prague airport on the arrest warrant issued by Ukraine.

"The chair of the Russian Investigative Committee [Alexander Bastrykin] ordered a study of reasons for the detention of a Russian citizen in the Czech Republic," the committee said in a statement.

Bastrykin ordered the study of reasons and legal grounds for the detention in light of "unacceptability of abusing international legal accountability mechanisms for political motives," the statement said.

More Stories From World

