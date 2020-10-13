Russian Investigators to Verify Arms License of Suspect in Nizhny Novgorod Mass Shooting

Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin has ordered an investigation into whether the suspect in a shooting spree in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region had legally obtained his firearm and whether relevant authorities had done everything possible to prevent the tragedy, the committee said in a statement on Tuesday

On Monday, an armed man opened fire at local residents in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye of the Nizhny Novgorod region. According to investigators, the suspect � an 18-year-old man � shot three people dead at a bus stop and injured three others. A law enforcement source told Sputnik that before going to the bus stop, the man also tried to kill his grandmother.

"As instructed by the chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, investigators must carefully check information about the expression of aggression by the suspect in adolescence, assess the actions or inaction of employees of prevention and law enforcement agencies in this regard, as well as check the legality of issuing a permit to own a weapon as part of a criminal case," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the regional investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that the suspect was found dead not far from the place where the incident took place. According to preliminary data, the suspect killed himself.